Insurance firms will now be able to manage the lifespan of investment products using Leonteq’s expanded digital offering.
Leonteq is extending its digital service to insurance businesses in the wake of the successful launch of LynQs for financial advisers, asset managers, and private banks.
With LynQs, insurance firms can digitalise and automate the lifetime administration of their exceptional structured products thanks to an in-house built solution.
Insurance companies can use LynQs to track connected events and monitor their structured product portfolio across all issuers. A comprehensive summary of product details, such as cost, distance from the barrier, and coupon payments, is given by the LynQs dashboard.
The platform offers a fully customisable, white-labelled format with the greatest user interface in its class. Leonteq plans to introduce further capabilities in a subsequent phase to help the unit-linked product segment go digital.
Alessandro Ricci, head investment solutions at Leonteq, said: “LynQs aims to simplify the daily life of its users. With our new offering for life-insurance companies, monitoring structured products invested in by unit-linked life insurance policies becomes much more efficient.”
Additionally, to further facilitate access to LynQs’ Portfolio module and to effectively maintain and monitor its exceptional structured products, Leonteq has entered into an agreement with CNP Luxembourg (CNPL).
To evaluate the performance of its structured products, CNP Luxembourg is the first insurance business to deploy LynQs.
Strong lifecycle management capabilities are provided by LynQs to CNPL for all structured products, including those held by its specialised insurance funds (FAS) and dedicated or collective internal funds (FID/FIC).
Sebastien Noujaim, branch manager and head of sales Paris at Leonteq, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with one of the leading life insurers in Luxembourg. Following the launch of our white-labelling partnership with Banque International à Luxembourg, this new collaboration with CNP Luxembourg will further strengthen our footprint in the FraBeLux region.”