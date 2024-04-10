The new homeowners insurance is tailored to the specific needs of French customers. Credit: vu anh/Unsplash.

US-based Lemonade has expanded its insurance offerings in France with the launch of a new homeowners insurance product, in alliance with BNP Paribas Cardif.

This move aims to provide French customers with a fully digital insurance experience, starting at €10 ($10.85) a month.

Lemonade’s homeowners policy includes standard coverage options and a range of add-ons for comprehensive protection.

The new homeowners insurance proposition is tailored to the specific needs of French customers, who can obtain coverage through the Lemonade app.

It includes essential protections such as fire and water damage, alongside unique add-ons like school insurance for children and theft coverage outside the home.

BNP Paribas Cardif France will now be able to offer Lemonade’s digital home insurance to its distribution network.

Meanwhile, Lemonade expects to benefit from the established presence of BNP Paribas Cardif, which has been serving the French market for five decades.

According to Lemonade, the risks covered by the new homeowners insurance product will be shared between Lemonade Insurance and BNP Paribas Cardif, acting as co-insurers.

Lemonade CEO and co-founder Daniel Schreiber said: “The European market was our fastest-growing business last year. We are now graduating from being a monoline to a multi-line insurer in Europe.

“Combined with our thriving partnership with a trusted, prestigious brand like BNP Paribas Cardif, we are excited for this next chapter for our European business.”

Lemonade forayed into the French insurance market in December 2020.

In February 2023, Lemonade and BNP Paribas Cardif teamed up to offer renters insurance to French customers.

Lemonade’s presence extends beyond France and the US, with services also available in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

The company has its European headquarters in Amsterdam.