L&G has appointed James Shattock as the managing director for UK Protection and Pippa Keefe as commercial director.
The appointments have been made in the wake of the recent retirement of Steve Griffiths, the current managing director of UK Protection.
Griffiths led the Retail Protection and Group Protection businesses for the past six years and will step down after a 17-year career at the company.
Legal & General Retail CEO Bernie Hickman was quoted by the publication as saying: “Both James and Pippa’s appointments demonstrate how we are continuously looking to support growth and development within our team and tap into the immense existing talent.”
Currently, Shattock serves as the commercial director for Retail Protection.
Effective next month, Shattock will join the Retail Executive leadership team.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Shattock has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry across both the direct and reinsurance markets.
Prior to joining Legal & General three years ago, Shattock held the role of chief underwriting officer at UNUM UK.
Shattock said: “I am really excited about the opportunity to continue the great work already undertaken by Steve. The protection market is going through a lot of change, and this provides a great opportunity for us to broaden our customer support to keep more people covered.
“I hope to use my experience in the insurance industry to help deliver Legal & General’s strategy across both Retail and Group Protection.”
Keefe, who will also join the Retail Protection leadership team, previously served as business development director at Legal & General Retail Protection.
With more than 13 years of experience in working with insurers, the protection market, reinsurers and direct distributors, Keefe joined Legal & General in 2021.
Keefe said: “I am delighted to be joining James’ leadership team as Commercial Director and building on the excellent work already under way as we navigate the unique challenges of today’s protection market.”
Recently, L&G agreed to a full buy-in of the pension scheme of UK retailer Boots.