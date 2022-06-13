King Insurance continues acquisition spree with Wurzel Insurance buyout

US-based full-service insurance broker King Insurance has acquired Wurzel Insurance to expand its footprint in Central Florida.

The acquired property and casualty insurance agency is headquartered in Oviedo, Florida.

The financial and other terms of the acquisition were not disclosed by the companies.

Commenting on the acquisition, King Insurance CEO Chad King said: “The Wurzel Insurance agency is an ideal partner for us. We are excited about this opportunity, and to further expand our presence in Central Florida.”

Wurzel Insurance primarily focuses on preferred personal lines, and small-to-mid commercial lines.

It offers home insurance, condo and rental insurance as well as auto and motorcycle insurance.

The company also offers boat and watercraft insurance, commercial insurance, and life insurance.

Wurzel Insurance founder Robert Wurzel said “The Wurzel family has three generations who have been serving the insurance needs of Florida families for over 75 years. We’re excited to partner with King Insurance and continue to serve our clients for many years to come.”

The deal follows King Insurance’s acquisition of Piedmont Insurance Associates in December last year.

Piedmont offers insurance solutions to commercial and personal lines customers from its lineup of insurance carrier partners.

It was based in Georgia, with operations in Covington and Newnan.

King Insurance, which was founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, is a full-service insurance brokerage firm. It offers a wide array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions.