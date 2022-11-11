Keystone Agency Partners team up with Cartier Agency

Cartier Agency marks KAP’s 48th transaction since its launch 2020. Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

Keystone Agency Partners (KAP), an insurance brokerage platform, has partnered with independent insurance agency Cartier Agency to enhance trucking and employee benefits lines of coverage.

The partnership with Cartier Agency expands KAP’s platform partners footprint to Minnesota and marks 16th Platform Partner in its network of independent agencies.

Keystone Agency Partners CEO Jeff Turner said: “The Cartier leadership team has built an agency of excellence and shares our vision for unlocking growth and profitability while putting the customer first.

“They are an ideal partner for our platform – a leader in their market with a strong and committed leadership team focused on growth – we look forward to partnering with the team as we expand in the region.”

Furthermore, Cartier Agency marks KAP’s 48th transaction since its launch 2020.

Founded in 1979, Cartier Agency is engaged in providing business, trucking, home & automobile, and employee benefits lines of insurance.

Cartier Agency co-owner Matt Cartier said: “Cartier Agency has built a reputation of trust and integrity over our 40-plus years serving communities throughout the state.

“Our team of professionals represent many years of experience in personal, commercial, life and health insurance. KAP’s commitment to excellence, exceptional resources and experience to strategize with our team makes them the perfect partner to support our future growth.”

In June 2022, Keystone Agency partnered with independent insurance agency Keyes Coverage.

As part of the transaction, Keyes will retain its office location in Tamarac, Florida. Keyes Coverage provides personal and commercial insurances for customers in Florida.