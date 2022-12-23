The acquired businesses offer home, auto, business, and personal insurance solutions. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

Keyes Coverage, a US-based independent insurance agency, has acquired Amsley Insurance and Parkland Insurance Marketing for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2000, Amsley Insurance is a Florida-based agency engaged in offering home insurance, auto insurance and business insurance solutions in the Greater Orlando region.

Meanwhile, Parkland Insurance Marketing caters to customers in the sports and entertainment industry by providing them with personal and commercial insurance.

For Keyes, which is a platform partner of Keystone Agency Partners (KAP), the acquisitions expand its geographic footprint across Florida.

Keyes specialises in providing high-net-worth individuals and corporations with solutions for their insurance and risk mitigation needs.

Keyes Coverage CEO and partner David Ragno said: “Amsley Insurance is our entrance into the Greater Orlando MSA which is a target growth area for the firm. Their complimentary offerings will pair well with Keyes traditional business. We found an excellent partner with an amazing staff to build around.

“As a KAP Platform Partner, we have access to resources that will allow for a smooth transition of these teams as we continue to scale in the region.”

Amsley Insurance owner Lance Turck said: “By joining Keyes Coverage, we found a partner that shares our values as well as opportunity for our employees to grow and our clients access to a broader set of products options and expertise.”

Parkland Insurance Marketing president Rich Rainone said: “We are very pleased to become a part of Keyes Coverage.

“They have an exceptional reputation in Florida and share our principles on strong client relationships. Our clients will benefit from the additional resources and offerings.”

Last month, KAP partnered with independent insurance agency Cartier Agency to improve trucking and employee benefits lines of coverage.