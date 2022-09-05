UK insurance broker Jensten launches new underwriting arm

Jensten Underwriting combines three MGAs. Credit: Alesia Kazantceva on Unsplash.

British independent insurance broker Jensten Group has launched a new underwriting arm to drive business growth and expand offerings.

The new unit, called Jensten Underwriting, combines three managing general agents (MGAs) — Policyfast, City Underwriters and Gresham Underwriting — under a single brand.

The company noted that bringing MGAs together creates a ‘dynamic and forward-thinking’ entity.

Jensten Underwriting is expected to provide access to a wide range of underwriters and solutions.

Policyfast specialises in e-traded solutions for property owners, liability, fleet and truck; City Underwriters is focused on catering to the mid-market section for property, liability, and food and hospitality; and Gresham Underwriting is engaged in underwriting both commercial and personal lines products.

Jensten group CEO Alistair Hardie said: “The Jensten Group is committed to continually improving and expanding our underwriting proposition to our retail broking partners. The launch of Jensten Underwriting is designed to clarify and streamline our offering, making it increasingly straightforward for brokers to trade with us and benefit from our broad appetite and product suite.”

The development follows the launch of Jensten London Markets and Jensten Brokers Europe earlier this year.

Jensten group wholesale MD Simon Taylor said: “The launch of Jensten Underwriting is the latest step in ensuring we continue to deliver real value to brokers while meeting our own significant growth ambitions over the next few years for the Jensten Wholesale division.”

Last month, Jensten Group acquired J. Bennett & Son Insurance Brokers and its subsidiary Mathews Comfort & Co. for an undisclosed sum.