Jensten Group buys Bellegrove to bolster motor trade sector capabilities

Bellegrove operates in the motor trade and fleet insurance sector. Credit: Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash.

Independent insurance intermediary Jensten Group has bought specialist broker Bellegrove to expand operations across the UK motor trade and fleet insurance sector.

Jensten Group did not disclose the financial value of the deal, which brings £15m in gross written premiums (GWP), 3,000 clients and 37 employees to the firm.

The acquired firm is engaged in offering insurance and risk management solutions under the Direct Motor Trade brand, which caters to more than 2,500 garages across the UK.

Kent-based Bellegrove is also said to have a sizable fleet insurance book, which is focused on the chauffeur and construction industries.

With the acquisition, Jensten gains more knowledge and resources in the auto industry.

Direct Motor Trade will join Jensten Group’s other practices such as Tour Operators, Tech & Life Sciences and PI & Medmal.

Matthew West and Robert Creedon, co-founders of Bellegrove and joint managing directors, will stay with the company to lead the entity.

Jensten Retail managing director Rob Organ said: “The addition of Bellegrove brings real capability to the group and, combined with Jensten Underwriting’s product expertise in this area, provides us with an enviable proposition across the whole motor trade value chain, which will enable us to continue to provide clients with a superb level of service.”

Creedon added: “As part of the Jensten Group, we are now able to accelerate our ambitious growth plans to become the UK’s leading motor trade broker.”

In September this year, Jensten Group launched a new underwriting division to further business growth and expand offerings.