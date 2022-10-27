Jackson, Halo partner to offer more fee-based annuity solutions to RIAs

The new offerings will enable RIAs to improve their client relationships. Credit: Headway on Unsplash.

Jackson National Life Insurance Company has expanded its partnership with investment platform Halo Investing to provide more offerings for registered investment advisors (RIAs).

The collaboration seeks to provide a wide array of fee-based annuity solutions to RIAs.

The latest deal follows an initial collaboration between the two entities in October 2021, wherein Jackson served the RIAs via Halo’s outsourced insurance desk Halo Insurance Services.

As part of this, RIAs were given access to fee-based fixed index annuities (FIAs) and registered index-linked annuities (RILAs).

The extended agreement will help Halo provide additional Jackson fee-based annuity solutions to advisors through its platform.

These include RIA exclusive advisory variable annuity, Jackson Retirement Investment Annuity and Perspective Advisory II variable annuity.

The offerings will enable RIAs to improve their client relationships.

Halo president Jason Barsema said: “Our common mission is to help advisors offer their clients, particularly retirees, effective investment solutions.

“Fee-based annuities, available through Halo Insurance Services, that span the risk spectrum can be used to construct lasting income protection.

“Halo looks forward to continuing its mission of impact before profit through strategic partnerships that promote access to low-cost protective investment solutions for all investors.”

Jackson National Life Distributors president Scott Romine said: “Jackson is committed to increasing RIA access to our advisory annuities through this expanded distribution opportunity with Halo’s Protective Investing Platform. “This is the latest example of how Jackson is working to reduce the complexity of achieving financial security by making annuities more accessible as part of a holistic portfolio.”