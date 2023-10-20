Health and security risk services provider International SOS has formed an alliance with Munich Re to offer an integrated epidemic and pandemic risk management solution.
This integrated solution will leverage the expertise and experience of both companies in terms of risk management and insurance.
The collaboration will allow Munich Re’s pandemic policyholders to benefit from the health advisory services offered by International SOS.
The pandemic insurance and risk financing solution will provide access to International SOS’ pandemic portal, an online repository of pandemic-related health advice.
Policyholders will also get real-time, one-on-one support from International SOS’s health consultants.
International SOS Risk Management group deputy director Franck Baron said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Munich Re on this combined offering for their policyholders.
“The solution enhances Munich Re’s pandemic policy and supports captives on a topic for which extensive support is often sought.
“This next step in our relationship with Munich Re will help protect workforces and, in turn, organisational resilience. International SOS is the market leader when it comes to protecting employees and this marks another step forward in our journey.”
According to International SOS, the availability and access to all these services will help the insurance holder to handle the next crisis in a better manner.
The company said that its health advisory services will deliver scientific evidence-based “objective and neutral” advice to policyholders.
Munich Re board of management member Mari-Lizette Malherbe said: “The collaboration brings together the essential components of pandemic resilience, financial protection and access to health expertise to minimise a pandemic’s impact and protect workforces.
“Climate change and population shifts are making another pandemic more likely, therefore there is a need to create more resilient organisations. This new integrated pandemic risk management solution equips the insured to confidently navigate the next pandemic crisis.”