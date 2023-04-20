Image: The merger provides clients with access to a wider range of insurance carriers and the support of a national brokerage. Credit: 88studio via Shutterstock.

Inszone Insurance Services, a California-based insurance firm, has acquired Corbett & Associates Insurance, a family-owned insurance agency, for undisclosed amount.

Inszone is a provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance.

Corbett & Associates Insurance was established in 1985 in eastern Ventura County of California, by Rick Corbett and his father, Robert Corbett.

Over the past three decades, the agency has expanded its footprint in California and Arizona, serving approximately 4,000 families and businesses.

It offers customised insurance solutions to clients in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

In 2015, Weston Corbett joined the agency as vice president of sales.

Corbett & Associates Insurance specialises in personal, high net worth, investment and commercial property, and business insurance.

The agency claimed that it has a 92% client retention rate.

Inszone Insurance CEO Chris Walters said: “We are delighted to welcome Corbett & Associates Insurance Agency to the Inszone Insurance family.

“Rick and his team have built an outstanding agency, and we are eager to carry on the legacy of exceptional service and personalised insurance solutions for which Corbett & Associates Insurance Agency is renowned.”

Post-acquisition, the team members at Corbett & Associates Insurance Agency remains intact.

The merger provides clients with access to a wider range of insurance carriers and the support of a national brokerage.

Established in 2002, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm, providing a wide range of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions.

The company has 42 locations including California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, and Illinoi.