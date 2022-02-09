Insurtech platform HealthCare.com secures $31.5m in Series C extension

Insurtech platform HealthCare.com has raised an additional $31.5m in an extension of its recent Series C equity round.

The platform secured the additional funding from healthcare-focused private equity firm Hildred Capital Management.

The latest fundraise increased the total funding secured in the round to $211.5m.

As agreed, Hildred Capital Management co-founder and managing partner David Solomon joined the HeathCare.com board on behalf of Hildred.

Related

HealthCare.com CEO Don Loonam said: “We are excited to have Hildred as a partner in this round.

“With deep strategic and operational experience and long-standing industry relationships, Hildred is a perfect strategic partner for us as we look to expand our direct-to-consumer insurance and pharmacy initiatives.”

Solomon said: “HealthCare.com is revolutionizing how consumers shop for health insurance. We are thrilled to help build on their strong momentum and partner with them to drive innovation and accelerate the development of their AI platform.”

Established in 2014, HealthCare.com enables users to explore, select and buy health insurance and other healthcare-related products.

It uses deep data assets and AI algorithms to offer appropriate products to the users.

Additionally, the platform develops and markets direct-to-consumer insurance and pharmacy plan products.

It is based in New York City and Miami, Florida.

HealthCare.com said that the new proceeds will expedite the development of its AI platform and support product innovation.