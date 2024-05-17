The collaboration aims to streamline the process of issuing and managing certificates of insurance, a crucial aspect of property and casualty (P&C) insurance operations. Credit: Joaquin Corbalan P/Shutterstock.com.

P&C cloud insurance software provider Insurity has teamed up with Certificate Hero, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform specialising in the management of certificates of insurance.



Certificate Hero’s platform offers a comprehensive solution for insurance companies, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and their clients.

By integrating Certificate Hero with carrier and MGA systems, the partnership enhances data utilisation and operational capabilities, addressing some of the significant challenges faced by commercial insurers.

In addition, the alliance promises to alleviate administrative load as well as operational costs to further improve business speed.

According to the companies, the use of Certificate Hero’s platform within Insurity’s systems can save users up to 75% of the time typically required for certificate issuance and renewal.

This partnership represents an opportunity for Insurity to provide its clients with a new solution to replace the traditionally time-consuming process of managing certificates of insurance.

The alliance will leverage Certificate Hero’s application of AI and machine learning (ML) technology for streamlining the development and management of issuance and renewal-related documents, offering significant time and cost savings.

Certificate Hero president John Paul Sutrich said: “Partnering with Insurity is an exciting new chapter in Certificate Hero’s journey to becoming the industry solution for certificate management for brokers, carriers and MGAs.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine certificate management, providing enhanced accuracy, efficiency and accessibility for all stakeholders in the insurance process.”

Insurity chief insurance officer Sylvester Mathis added: “With the integration of Certificate Hero’s innovative technology and Insurity’s robust data sources, Insurity is now uniquely positioned to provide its customers with an unbeatable certificate of insurance solution.

“This partnership aligns with our continuing commitment to solving real challenges in insurance through technology.”

In March 2024, Insurity collaborated with insurtech data and software solutions lab OIP Robotics to improve data processing within the P&C insurance space.