Insurance Navy to expand key car insurance coverage to four US states

Insurance Navy is set to introduce an essential car insurance product ‘SR22 insurance’ in four US states.

The expansion will include the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee.

SR22 is a vehicle liability insurance document that the drivers need to carry when they are designated as high-risk by car insurance company standards.

The categorisation normally follows a number of traffic violations by the driver.

Major violations can also lead to the suspension of a driver’s licence. However, they can get their licence back only if they have a proper insurance coverage.

In this scenario, SR-22 insurance, an SR-22 certificate or SR22 form help in reinstating their licence, said Insurance Navy.

Insurance Navy CEO Fadi Sneineh said: “Providing low-cost car insurance for high-risk drivers has been one of our practices since day one.

“It’s impossible for drivers with suspended licences to return to the road without SR-22 insurance, and not every insurance company offers SR-22’s.

“We’ve become a beacon for drivers in the Chicagoland and Houston areas who need SR-22 certificates to get their suspended driver’s licence back. We’re happy to be extending our SR-22 coverage to Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee.”

Sneineh further added: “SR-22 insurance also requires communication with the states’ DMVs.

“We’re also known for acting as reliable liaisons between our policyholders and their Department of Motor Vehicles.”

Earlier this month, Insurance Navy announced that it would offer fully online binded non-standard car insurance in Texas, the US.