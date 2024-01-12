Phinsys’ platform will improve Inigo’s data precision to support regulatory compliance and strategic planning. Credit: Poca Wander Stock/Shutterstock.com.

Speciality insurance and reinsurance company Inigo has partnered with UK-based company Phinsys to digitise and optimise its finance and accounting functions.

Phinsys, specialising in delivering innovative software solutions, supports the global insurance and reinsurance industry in streamlining finance and accounting processes.

The partnership further reinforces Phinsys’ growing influence in the UK, US and Bermuda markets, where it has been instrumental in driving digital finance transformation.

Phinsys will help in enhancing Inigo’s financial reporting accuracy and speed, as well as enable better-informed business decisions.

The software provided by Phinsys will facilitate Inigo in managing a variety of statutory and regulatory reporting requirements including UK and US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, Solvency II and International Financial Reporting Standards 17.

Phinsys’ platform also helps in improving data precision, which is crucial for regulatory compliance and strategic planning.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

With the implementation of Phinsys’ platform, Inigo is poised to make proactive and strategic business decisions.

The software’s ability to consolidate data from multiple systems into a unified finance data warehouse, automate reconciliation and accounting entries, and enhance the clarity of accounting processes will be key to Inigo’s sustained growth and efficiency.

In addition, Phinsys software is expected to refine expense allocations, incurred but not reported calculations, and the planning and forecasting of results.

Automated regulatory and management reports will offer Inigo deeper insights into investment strategies, ensuring that time and resources are allocated effectively.

Phinsys chief commercial officer Stuart Conibear said: “Inigo’s focus on data science and digital transformation resonates perfectly with our vision of harnessing technology for smarter financial control.

“Phinsys remains committed to delivering advanced solutions to companies throughout their evolution, and we look forward to working with Stuart and his team in supporting Inigo’s continued growth.”

Inigo chief financial officer Stuart Bridges said: “The Phinsys platform plays a crucial role in helping us achieve this goal, providing us with state-of-the-art tools and technology needed to enhance our data and streamline our financial processes and reporting.”