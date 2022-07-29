IMG partners with insuretch bolt to expand offerings for travellers

Global insurance benefits and assistance services firm International Medical Group (IMG) has partnered with insuretch bolt, which specialises in mobile device protection programmes.

As part of the partnership, IMG will offer Mobile Device Protection as an add-on option when purchasing plans within its travel medical insurance offerings, dubbed Patriot Travel series.

Commenting on the development, IMG CMO Amanda Winkle said: “We know how indispensable devices like cell phones and tablets have become in nearly every phase of travel: housing boarding passes and tickets, communicating with friends and family, and documenting your travels while abroad.

“By partnering with bolt to offer Mobile Device Protection, we are taking another step toward our goal of providing products and services that meet nearly every traveller and expatriate need while away from home.”

The add-on will provide travellers with coverage for the repair or replacement of their mobile device if it is lost, stolen, or accidentally damaged during their travel.

The coverage includes broken screens and damages due to internal heating among other things.

bolt will help the travellers to get the damaged device repaired and will offer a cash settlement for the replacement cost of the device, or replacement.

According to the companies, the integrated claims process will allow travellers to quickly get back to their digital life if their devices are damaged during travel.

bolt EVP of Alternative Distribution Clayton Bodnarek said: “This partnership acknowledges the importance of protecting wireless devices when customers need it the most, especially when they may be far away from home and rely on their smartphones to serve as a lifeline.

“Our work with IMG brings comfort to customers who are travelling, knowing that if there is an emergency and they need the connection a device brings, we’ll be there for them.”

IMG is planning to introduce the optional Mobile Device Protection as an add-on with more of its insurance offerings in the future, it said.