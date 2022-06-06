Hub buys public sector-focused employee benefits firm in US

The Alexander & Company team will now become part of Hub Gulf South. Credit: Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash

Hub International Limited has taken over the assets of Alexander & Company, an independent employee benefits advisory firm serving the public sector.

The value of the deal was not shared by the companies.

As part of the transaction, the Alexander & Company team will now become part of Hub Gulf South.

This includes Alexander & Company president and founder Dale Alexander.

Related

Hub Gulf South president Shaun Norris called this team an “ideal addition”.

“Drawing on a breadth of expertise, diverse skills and experience, Alexander & Company will definitely benefit our clients as we continue to grow our employee benefits capabilities in the region,” Norris stated.

Consulting company MarshBerry represented the acquired entity in the deal.

Based in Woodstock, Georgia, Alexander & Company mainly caters to public education systems. It also has city and county government clients.

Commenting on the deal, Alexander said: “Joining Hub was an ideal opportunity as we look to continue to take our firm to the next level.

“We look forward to expanding our products and services to better serve our clients.”

Chicago, Illinois-based Hub International offers insurance, employee benefits, retirement, risk management, and wealth management services.

The insurance brokerage has a workforce of over 14,000.

The addition of Alexander & Company continues Hub’s buying spree, coming shortly after its Sandy Spring Insurance takeover.

Maryland-based Sandy Spring Insurance provides commercial and personal insurance services, covering home, auto and marine.

Employees of the Sandy Spring Bank unit will now become part of Hub Mid-Atlantic.