Howden is restructuring business under one management structure. Credit: fotogestoeber via Shutterstock.com.

Howden has announced its plans to unify its structure, which will see its insurance broking, reinsurance broking and underwriting reporting businesses directly reporting to the company’s CEO David Howden.

The restructure will be in effect from 1 October 2023 and will see the holding company and broking operations rebranded under the Howden name, as well as carry a single visual identity.

Howden Broking Group’s current deputy chair Barnaby Rugge-Price will oversee UK and Ireland (UK&I) operations under the insurance broking segment.

Rugge-Price will be supported by deputy chairs Paul Redgate, who is presently serving as the CEO of Global Specialty; and Mark Wood, the present head of Global Practices.

Howden Broking Group’s current UK&I CEO Carl Shuker will lead UK&I retail broking operations.

Howden Specialty will be led by UK Specialty CEO Sarah Hughes.

It will combine Howden’s Global Specialty, UK Specialty, and Howden CAP businesses.

Global Specialty executive chair Andy Bragoli will become global head of placement.

The company’s broking operations in Europe will also continue to be led by Luigi Sturani, who will be supported by Northern Europe CEO Salvador Marin and chairman Danny Sever.

The Turkish operations in Howden will also become part of its Europe region.

Mark Wood will chair the Asia Pacific business, with Goh Chye Huat and Matt Bacon leading Asia and Pacific, respectively.

The India, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LatAm) businesses will be led by Sonia Caamaño, who is presently acting as the CEO of international growth markets. This business will also be chaired by Paul Redgate, with Richard Mockett assuming the CEO position of MEA, and Pablo Bores as CEO of LatAm.

Reinsurance broking business Howden Tiger will be led by Rob Bredahl, who will be supported by Rod Fox as executive chairman, Tim Ronda as president, and Elliot Richardson as vice chair.

Richard Clapham as CEO, and Kieran Sweeney as executive chairman will continue to lead the DUAL business.

Olaf Jonda, Damien Coates and John Johnson will continue to respectively lead the Europe, Asia Pacific and the US regions under DUAL.

Howden stated that Howden Broking Group CEO José Manuel González will retire from executive positions but stay with the group as special adviser of the CEO Office, as well as become chair of Howden Iberia.

Howden CEO David Howden said: “As I said last year when we announced that we had reached an agreement to acquire TigerRisk Partners, we have completed the architecture of the group.

“As we begin the next phase of our growth, it is critical that we have the right structure in place so that we are aligned as one to harness our collective power, protect our culture, and ensure we face our clients and markets as one business. We will do this with our retail, speciality, reinsurance and underwriting leaders working together as a single management team.

“Our operating model and infrastructure are key to our sustainable growth and we will continue to invest significantly in our support services functions to allow our experts to get on with what they do best – serving our clients.”