UK-based insurance broker Howden has appointed Jean Bayon de La Tour as its international head of cyber.
Bayon de La Tour joins Howden from Marsh, where he led its cyber broking business in France.
He was later named Marsh Europe’s managing director and head of cyber.
In his new role, Bayon de La Tour will continue to operate out of Spain and report to Howden Group’s global head of cyber, Shay Simkin.
Howden said the appointment, which is effective immediately, forms part of its strategy to cater to the rising demand for solutions to mitigate cyber risks.
The cyber market is expected to grow from $12bn in 2012 to $50bn by 2030, according to Howden’s 2023 Cyber Report.
Simkin said: “Howden is committed to advocating for clients as the market adapts to what is a fluid and highly charged threat environment, and aims to support clients on their cyber journey by ensuring that they have the knowledge and tools to make their businesses more resilient.
“To achieve this, our strategy is to attract the best talent in the market, and we are delighted to welcome Jean to the Howden family. We could not have wished for a better addition to our team and he will be central to our strategy as we navigate the next phase of growth of the cyber market.”
Bayon de La Tour added: “By tackling key challenges around distribution, tail-risk and capital, the market is on the cusp of transformational growth, and I am looking forward to working across Howden’s international footprint in this next exciting chapter.
“Cyber insurance is a critical tool to ensure cyber resilience for companies of all sizes globally, and I will bring all my energy to better understand the needs of clients.”
Earlier this month, Howden brokered a deal to acquire Peru-based risk and insurance broker Contacto Corredores De Seguros.