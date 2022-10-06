Howden acquires marine insurance broker Seasecure Group

Howden intends to develop a strong territorial presence in Europe. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Insurance broker Howden has expanded its offering in France with the purchase of independent marine insurance broker Seasecure Group for an undisclosed sum.

Said to be one of the largest marine and cargo insurance brokers in France, Seasecure Group was founded in 2008 and comprises two operating entities – Seasecure and Guian.

Headed by Jean Brossollet, Seasecure Group bought Le Havre-based marine broker Guian in 2018.

Guian and Seasecure jointly serve shipowners, operators, charterers, and all actors in the supply chain.

Howden Europe CEO Luigi Sturani said that the firm’s strategy is to build a ‘strong’ territorial European reach and provide a ‘unique’ suite of specialty solutions.

Sturani added: “The acquisition of Seasecure Group, the last remaining independent marine broker in France, brings us a step closer in fulfilling our ambition to position ourselves among the leading brokers in France.”

Jean Brossollet will now assume the role of Howden France marine and cargo director. He will report to Howden France president and general manager Nicolas Aubert.

Recently, Howden France took over financial lines specialist C.R.F. Conseils and motor fleet broker Théorème.

Aubert said: “Building on the acquisitions of C.R.F and Théorème, this latest deal reaffirms our ambition to build a platform based on leading experience and expertise, which will welcome the best talents in the French insurance market.”

Seasecure Group general manager Jean Brossollet said: “Seasecure and Guian are among the last French brokers whose activity is exclusively dedicated to risk management in the Marine and Cargo sector.

“With the acquisition of Seasecure and Guian, Howden is laying the foundations of a Marine branch that will be significant in France. This combination opens up tremendous opportunities for our clients and our teams!”