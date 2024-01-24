Through the deal, Howden will bring expertise in car, home, taxi, van and business insurance. Credit: Credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com.

Howden, a UK-based insurance company, has acquired Scottish personal and commercial lines broker Laurie Ross.

Financial terms of the transaction were not revealed.

This deal is set to bolster Howden’s growth within the UK market and enhance its high street presence significantly.

Laurie Ross was founded in 1973 and has seven branches in the Glasgow area. Through the latest purchase, Howden will bring expertise in key insurance areas such as car, home, taxi, van and business insurance.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Laurie Ross will increase high street branches of Howden to a total of 117, marking a substantial presence across the UK with more than 200 centres.

This acquisition also aligns with the company’s strategy to expand its high street operations as well as facilitating the growth of Howden UK & Ireland in Scotland.

Earlier in the month, Howden was in the news for its acquisition of Australia’s Silks Insurance, which is focused on the bloodstock market.

Founded in 2020, Silks Insurance provides a suite of equine industry solutions such as policies for various classes of horses.

Howden also expanded its presence in Norway through the purchase of Oslo-based insurance intermediary Arctic Insurance earlier this month.

Arctic Insurance provides a range of solutions such as property and casualty, pensions, employee benefits, financial lines and specialty.

Howden Consumer and Local Commercial CEO Kelly Ogley said: “Laurie Ross is a fantastic business and, culturally, it is a perfect fit as we are both committed to providing a local advised service that delights our clients, as well as working with and supporting our local communities.

“We ere really excited to welcome June Lynch, managing director of Laurie Ross, and the team to the Howden family.”