Howden appoints Rowan Douglas as CEO of Climate Risk and Resilience. Credit: Hunters Race on Unsplash.

Global insurance broker Howden has appointed Rowan Douglas as CEO of its climate risk and resilience unit, effective already.

In the new role, Douglas will be responsible for developing an expert, full-spectrum function to help the company worldwide.

Douglas will operate out of London, UK, and report to Howden CEO David Howden.

With more than 30 years of experience in the (re)insurance sector, Douglas’ past roles included the head of climate and resilience hub at Willis Towers Watson (WTW).

He was also formerly on the Willis Re board as analytics CEO. During his stint at Willis Re, Douglas established Willis Research Network, which commenced work on climate modelling in 2006.

Between 2011 and 2016, Douglas worked at the UK Prime Minister’s Council for Science & Technology.

His latest appointment highlights Howden’s commitment to the insurance industry’s vital role in the world’s response to the climate emergency such as making a shift towards a low-carbon economy, as well as helping exposed communities and industries.

Furthermore, Howden has promoted Charlie Langdale to serve as chair of climate risk and resilience.

David Howden said: “Tackling climate change requires the most substantial reallocation of capital in history, and insurance has a huge role to play across the mitigation, adaptation and resilience agenda.

“Meeting the challenge will take a global effort and radical collaboration across all industries, and between both the private and public sectors.

“To have someone of Rowan’s calibre join us demonstrates not only the credentials of our climate risk and resilience team but highlights our desire to use insurance as a force for good.”