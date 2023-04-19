Minesh Shah will be tasked with promoting efficiency. Credit: Ben Rosett on Unsplash.

Hiscox Re & ILS, the reinsurance and insurance linked securities arm of Hiscox, has appointed Minesh Shah as its new director of underwriting risk, effective 1 May.

In his new position, Shah will be in charge of promoting efficiency throughout the diversified reinsurance portfolio of Hiscox Re & ILS as well as those for third party capital.

He will be based in Bermuda and report to Hiscox Re & ILS CEO Kathleen Reardon.

Shah is a qualified actuary, with more than 25 years of experience in property and casualty reinsurance across Bermuda and London.

He is joining Hiscox Re & ILS from Hamilton Re, where is currently chief actuary and chief risk officer.

At Hamilton Re, Shah is responsible for all aspects of reserving, pricing, and capital modelling.

Previously, he also held numerous senior positions in underwriting risk with Platinum Underwriters, Renaissance Re and XL Catlin.

Commenting on the appointment, Reardon said: “I am delighted to have Minesh join Hiscox Re & ILS. His extensive experience in reinsurance pricing, reserving and risk management will complement our existing risk team.

“As we look to seize the opportunities in this hard market, Minesh’s expertise will be a great asset.”

Shah commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Hiscox, a brand which I have admired for some time now and one with a strong reputation for excellence in underwriting and risk management.

“I am looking forward to leading the talented team of risk professionals in Hiscox Re & ILS.”

Headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Hiscox Group employs more than 3,000 people across 14 countries.