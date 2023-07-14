HDI Global SE Singapore senior underwriter James Guardino. Credit: HDI Global SE.

Industrial insurance firm HDI Global SE Singapore has debuted its presence in the Asian political risk and credit market by appointing James Guardino as senior underwriter, with immediate effect.

Prior to the new appointment, Guardino worked at Markel as a trade credit and political risk underwriter. Before that, he worked as a broker at Aon and Texel Group.

Guardino has been operating out of Singapore for more than ten years.

He will jointly report to HDI Global SE Singapore managing director and principal officer Graham Silton, as well as HDI Global Specialty London Political and Credit Risk head Nick Robinson.

Silton said: “I’m delighted to bring someone of James’ ability and track record to the business as we enter the political risk and credit market in Asia.

“He has gained a wealth of experience in a relatively short period of time and I am looking forward to working alongside him as we build out our product offering in the region.”

HDI Global currently caters to diverse sectors in Asia, including property, casualty, engineering, and marine cargo, in addition to power and energy.

The company’s Singapore branch acts as a hub for the South-East Asian market and supports the company’s goal of becoming a global player.

Guardino said: “HDI has a strong and growing reputation in Asia and I’m looking forward to bringing new opportunities to the business as we grow our political and credit risk market footprint in the region.”

The latest development comes shortly after HDI Global Specialty announced the appointment of David Melhuish as the Financial Lines’ head for its Canada branch.