HDI Global SE Singapore’s (HDI) Singapore branch acts as a hub for the South East Asian market and supports its growth ambitions. Credit: Wanan Wanan/Shutterstock.com.

Industrial lines insurance company HDI has ventured into the A&H insurance market in Asia.

In the Asian market, the company currently specialises in offering property, casualty, engineering, marine cargo, power and energy as well as political & credit risk products.

The insurer said that its Singapore branch acts as a hub for the entire South East Asian market and can support the company’s growth ambitions.

HDI has also appointed Lisa Leow as the new A&H Singapore underwriting manager, with immediate effect.

Leow, who formerly served as A&H head at Starr Insurance Companies, will have a dual reporting line at HDI.

She will report to HDI Singapore managing director and principal officer Graham Silton and HDI Global SE’s Australasia A&H underwriting manager Chris McDowell in Sydney.

Before joining Starr Insurance, Leow also held similar positions at QBE Asia, Zurich and AIG.

“HDI has a strong and growing reputation in Asia and I am looking forward to bringing new opportunities to the business as we grow our Accident & Health market footprint in the region. We provide comprehensive Accident & Health products including medical and security assistance services around the world,” Leow said.

Headquartered in Germany, the insurance company also has prominent position in the broader European market and covers more than 175 countries via its foreign branch offices as well as subsidiaries, affiliated companies and network partners.

HDI’s insurance solutions are mainly customised to address the requirements of industrial companies, corporate customers and small-to-medium enterprises.

Chris McDowell said: “We are delighted that with Lisa we have gained a proven expert to position HDI Global as a reliable partner in the Accident & Health sector in Asia.

“HDI offers a broad range of Accident & Health products, with a strong proposition in international programmes for global clients. A company’s most important asset is their people. We are an experienced partner to help our clients manage their Accident & Health risks globally.”