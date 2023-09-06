Enoizi will be in charge of overseeing Guy Carpenter’s brokerage activities across its European branches in this this role. Credit: rongyiquan/Shutterstock.

Guy Carpenter, reinsurance and risk specialist and a unit of Marsh McLennan, has named Julian Enoiz as the CEO of its European operations, effective immediately.

Enoizi will be based in Europe and report to Guy Carpenter Europe, Middle East and Africa, and global capital solutions CEO Laurent Rousseau.

He will be in charge of overseeing Guy Carpenter’s brokerage activities across its European branches in this new role.

Enoizi began working with Guy Carpenter in April 2022 and is currently the global head of the company’s public sector solutions practice.

He will hold that position until a successor is named.

Enoizi worked as the CEO of Pool Re before joining Guy Carpenter, a role he assumed in 2013.

Prior to becoming CEO of CNA Europe and later president and CEO of Argo International, he held key positions in Europe at Chubb and AIG.

Enoizi is succeeding Dorothée Mélis-Moutafis, who served as the interim CEO of Guy Carpenter Europe since April.

Following Enoizi’s appointment, Moutafis will continue to serve as a global account executive in addition to assuming a new executive position in which she will be in charge of strategic c-suite engagement for current and potential customers.

Guy Carpenter president and CEO Dean Klisura said: “Julian is one of the firm’s most experienced and recognised senior executives. He will bring to this role a strong focus on delivering the services and solutions that will help clients across Europe address the wide range of issues their organisations face.

“Dorothée has a proven track record as a client-focused leader and brings a wealth of experience to her new position. Both her and Julian’s appointments reflect the deep bench of talent we have across Guy Carpenter.”