Guy Carpenter is a subsidiary of Marsh McLennan. Credit: IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock.

Risk and reinsurance specialist Guy Carpenter has appointed Vincenzo Cacia as the new CEO of Italian operations.

A subsidiary of US-based Marsh McLennan, the specialist also made other key appointments in Italy to further bolster its position in the region.

In his new role, Cacia, who joins Guy Carpenter from Howden, will oversee all broking activities across Italy and focus on areas to enhance the company’s offerings in the region.

Cacia brings more than 30 years of sector experience.

He will report to Dorothée Mélis-Moutafis, interim CEO of Europe and will be based in Milan.

At Howden, Cacia served as managing director and head of treaty reinsurance in Italy.

Prior to that, he managed Aon’s treaty reinsurance activities in the country for more than 15 years as a managing director.

Mélis-Moutafis said: “Guy Carpenter’s leading position in Italy reflects the unparalleled breadth of capabilities and expertise that we provide, which ensures that we deliver exceptional service to our clients.

“Vincenzo’s appointment will bring outstanding leadership experience coupled with a deep understanding of the local market that will enable us to advance our client capabilities and build on our considerable success in the region.”

Corrado Jamnikar and Francesco Altavilla have also joined Guy Carpenter.

Jamnikar, who has been named the managing director of the broking department, also joined Guy Carpenter from Howden.

Meanwhile, Altavilla will be managing the company’s analytical tools and data insights as the head of analytics for Italy.