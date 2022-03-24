Guidewire opens new HQ in Ireland for EMEA region

Guidewire’s new EMEA HQ in Dublin, Ireland. Credit: Business Wire/ Guidewire.

Guidewire, a US-based provider of platform for property and casualty insurance carriers, has launched new Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Ireland.

The insuretech company plans to create 150 jobs at the new office in Blanchardstown. This will raise the firm’s total headcount to more than 600.

Over the next two to three years, the firm will hire for positions from entry-level graduate roles to business analysts, consulting managers, cloud operations, engineering, project managers, HR & Recruitment, specialist cloud transition roles, and technology.

The launch of new Dublin office comes ten years after Guidewire opened its first office in the country.

Related

Covering an area of 85,000ft², the new office building comprises an executive briefing centre for its partner community and customers across the region.

Guidewire Ireland country manager Niall Lalor said: “This is an exciting moment for Guidewire in Ireland as we open our new EMEA HQ, reflecting the enormous contribution of our team to the Guidewire corporate and customer community.

“We’ve still only scratched the surface and look forward to growing our talented team even more across the country, with Guidewire in Dublin well placed as a hub for innovation that supports our business both in EMEA and globally.”

The company’s Irish operations include delivery services, customer and cloud operations, and product development.

Guidewire CEO Mike Rosenbaum said: “Guidewire aspires to design, build, and run a mission critical cloud service, and our team in Ireland is critical to making this a reality.”

The company provides platform as a cloud service to the P&C industry. It serves more than 450 customers in 34 countries.