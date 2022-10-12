Loss adjuster GRS partners CED to expand network across Europe

CED Nederland and its specialty unit EMN will serve as GRS’ global network partner. Credit: Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash.

Global Risk Solutions (GRS), an American loss adjuster, has reached a strategic partnership with Rotterdam-based CED Nederland BV and its specialty unit EMN.

The new collaboration will not only enable GRS to expand its network across Europe, but also improve delivery of its specialty offerings in the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

CED Nederland and EMN, which will serve as GRS’ new global network partner, will augment the group’s network within its Complex Claims Solutions business.

According to the US group, the partnership will also “complement the existing representation of GRS in the Netherlands through Global P&C Loss Adjusting & Consultancy BV”.

GRS Global Network executive director Mike Reeves said: “We have capabilities that will support CED Nederland BV and its EMN specialty division in major and complex claims, and in turn, they will provide licensed representation for GRS to important markets in Europe.

“CED Nederland BV will further seek to grow its capabilities in its EMN division in energy, construction and engineering risks and these business lines complement the core expertise of GRS.”

CED Specials director Rutger Spek and EMN director George Oostrom said: “We are a well-established loss adjusting company in Europe with more than 20 years of experience in claims and adjusting.

“From our discussions with Mike, it is clear that we share a common vision to deliver first class technical services to our clients in the complex claims environment. We look forward to a successful partnership that will enhance our ability to meet the needs of the market.” The Miami-headquartered GRS offers a wide range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services.