Goosehead Insurance has collaborated with the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), which represents the interests of mortgage professionals in the US

NAMB represents the interests of 39,000 licensed mortgage broker and mortgage lender businesses as well as over 910,000 licensed and registered mortgage loan originators.

Mortgage originators, brokers as well as lenders utilising Goosehead can avail its direct-to-consumer insurance quoting platform called Digital Agent Platform under the alliance. The platform offers insurance quotes from over 150 insurance carriers. Besides, members of NAMB can have access to over 2,000 Goosehead agents, resulting in localised insights. This is said to enable customers to get the right coverage at the “best price”. NAMB board president Ernest Jones Jr said: “As two of the leading organisations in their respective industries, this strategic partnership will foster increased efficiency and productivity, which is particularly important in this competitive real estate market.” Goosehead executive vice president, Technology and Partnerships Justin Ricketts called the alliance ‘a natural fit’. He stated: “Shopping for insurance can be difficult, and today’s mortgage professionals need an easier, faster and more accurate way to support their clients to ensure they have the proper coverage to protect their home. “From Goosehead’s longstanding support of the real estate and mortgage community, to NAMB’s commitment to providing smart tools, technology and expert advice, this partnership is a natural fit, aligning with both organisations’ values.” A personal lines insurance agency, Goosehead has 12 corporate sales offices along with 2,287 operating and contracted franchise sites.