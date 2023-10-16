US-based life insurance company Globe Life has reached an agreement to acquire Evry Health for an undisclosed sum.
Set up in 2017, Evry Health is a business-to-business health insurance company.
According to Globe Life, Evry Health leverages software automation to reduce healthcare costs and offer a mobile-first experience to set itself apart from conventional preferred provider organisations and health maintenance organisations.
The company added that since there are no copays or deductibles for in-network care, the company’s comprehensive benefit plans promote access to care and preventative health.
Dallas-based Evry Health offers advanced group health insurance plans with additional locations in Austin, Houston and San Antonio.
These plans are said to offer a countrywide network of health coverage in addition to customised wellness programmes at no cost to companies or employees.
Globe Life co-chairmen and CEOs Matt Darden and Frank Svoboda said: “We are excited about the addition of Evry Health to the Globe Life family of companies. Evry Health has been on a mission to use today’s technology to build a better health insurance platform for mid-size employers and their customers.
“Through the strength of the Globe Life brand, we look forward to creating new opportunities to support Evry Health as they strive to improve healthcare access and benefits.”
Evry Heath CEO Chris Gay said: “Globe Life is trusted for keeping generational promises. We are excited to build a future together where we can serve to deliver a digital-first experience in the group health market. Globe Life accelerates Evry Health’s mission of bringing humanity to health insurance.”