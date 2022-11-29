Global Risk Partners buys insurance broker Flint Insurance

Flint Insurance will become a GRP’s retail hub after completion of the transaction. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Global Risk Partners, a UK-based independent insurance company, has acquired commercial insurance broker, CC Flint and Company (Flint Insurance).

The transaction is claimed to be the company’s biggest deal after being acquired by insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown in July this year.

Founded in 1982, Flint Insurance is specialised in commercial business, motor fleet and private clients’ insurance.

The company works with all types and size of business, including many insurers and underwriters.

Upon completion of the deal, Flint Insurance will become a GRP’s retail hub, with all staff remaining with the business.

The insurance broker will continue to trade under its same brand and operate out of its Orpington and Chelmsford offices.

Global Risk Partners Group CEO Mike Bruce said: “This acquisition underlines our continued appetite, despite the uncertain economic environment, for larger businesses that meet our strict quality criteria and are culturally and strategically aligned with us.

“This acquisition underlines our determination to continue to grow our UK retail business division, utilising our hub and spoke strategy.

“Our retail pipeline is very strong, but we are also extending our acquisition focus into other parts of the market where targets have a longer-term ROI, such as in MGAs.”

The company provides services to almost half a million personal and commercial customers, across the spectrum of their sector, industry, and specialist insurance and risk management needs.