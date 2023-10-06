The Labor Department of the US state of Georgia (GDOL) has selected Indian IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to switch its unemployment insurance system to a cloud-based platform.
The tech vendor will be responsible for modernising Georgia’s legacy platform, which was built in the 1980s.
The newly created agile platform will optimise the US state’s claims process as well as guarantee swift financial aid and support for eligible people, TCS claimed.
With a people-centric design, the new platform will aid Georgians to seamlessly seek unemployment insurance benefits.
The web-based interface will aid in submitting the documents securely, track claims status and receive key updates.
Digitising processes using automated workflows will permit quicker claims processing with minimal errors, the Indian IT company noted.
Furthermore, the platform embeds new security features that aid in combating fraud, save taxpayer’s money, and ensure that benefits are provided to the needy.
Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said: “Modernising Georgia’s 80s-era unemployment system represents the dynamic fusion between efficiency and innovation.
“A modern and responsive unemployment system minimises claims processing times, enhances the customer experience, prevents fraud, and positions GDOL to become the most transparent and responsive agency in state government.”
Previously, TCS collaborated with other US states namely, Connecticut; Florida; Kansas; Maine; Mississippi; Missouri; New York; and Wyoming to transform their unemployment insurance systems.
TCS US Public Services chief commercial officer Robert Kane said: “In state after state, TCS has demonstrated how to leverage cutting-edge technology to improve accessibility, resilience, scalability, and transparency, significantly strengthening the critical safety net that unemployment insurance represents.
“We are pleased to partner with the Georgia Department of Labor in their digital transformation journey to create a new seamless and secure unemployment system that will meet the evolving needs of claimants and employers, streamline claims processing, reduce errors, prevent fraud, and improve the overall user experience.”