Gallagher to launch digital platform for specialty business with Novidea

Gallagher, Novidea collaborate for digital platform that will cover all the stage of the broking lifecycle. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

US-based insurance company Gallagher has collaborated with software company Novidea to launch digital platform for its specialty client base.

The insurance company claims that the insurance broking platform will be a ‘pioneer’ in the market and augment client service.

It will cover all the stage of the broking lifecycle, from enquiry and quotation to policy issuance, settlement, and claims, the company added.

Built on Salesforce, Novidea’s cloud-based insurance management platform is designed to improve efficiency and provide an improved user experience.

It includes a self-service portal that provides clients access to important information, such as claims, renewals, policies, and analytics from any device.

Novidea CEO Roi Agababa said: “We are delighted to embark on this digital transformation journey with Gallagher. Many brokers are looking to find a way to transform their business and we are thrilled to partner with such an industry-leading organisation.

“By working together and using our cloud-native data-driven insurance management platform, Gallagher will be able to easily turn data into insights to enable better informed business decisions, as well as benefit from greater efficiencies, and deliver an outstanding client experience.”

The platform will also allow the insurer to take advantage of the Blueprint Two digital strategy of Lloyd.

This will help Gallagher to seamlessly integrate into the current digital solutions in the marketplace including the future developments and PPL that provide value to its customers.

Gallagher Specialty division chief operating officer Nick Williams-Walker said: “The specialty insurance market needs to provide better technology tools to its clients so we are very excited to partner with Novidea to implement a platform that will make a real difference.

“Implementing this platform demonstrates our aim to be at the forefront of digital solutions, providing clients and insurers with market leading insight and data.”