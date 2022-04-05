Gallagher Bassett International buys Claims Settlement Agencies

CSA deals with claims arising from incidents in nearly every global travel destination. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Gallagher Bassett International (GB), a risk management services subsidiary of Arthur J. Gallagher, has acquired third-party claims administrator Claims Settlement Agencies.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CSA is engaged in handling claims that arise from corporate and personal travel, accident & health and personal accident insurance. It also offers medical screening and policy fulfilment services.

Working primarily with UK-based London market underwriters and insurers, CSA deals with claims arising from incidents occurring in nearly every global travel destination.

Arthur J. Gallagher chairman, president and CEO Patrick Gallagher, Jr., said: “CSA immediately increases the range of services and expertise GB can offer its new and existing clients, and provides GB opportunities to cross-sell other products and services to underwriters and insurers they haven’t previously worked with.

“We are delighted to welcome Scott and his team to our growing global company.”

Global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, Arthur J. Gallagher has operations in 68 countries.

Through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants, the firm offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries.

Last month, Arthur J. Gallagher acquired Canada-based PCI-Perrault Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

Compensation consulting firm PCI is engaged in advising organisations in the design and integration of their compensation and business strategies.

Gallagher, Jr said: “The PCI team will build upon Gallagher’s existing compensation offerings and expand our capabilities within the Compensation space.”