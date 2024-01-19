This acquisition will allow Gallagher to bolster its portfolio in the Northeastern US market. Credit: Casimiro PT/Shutterstock.com.

Insurance brokerage company Arthur J Gallagher & Co has expanded its presence in the US with the acquisition of The Rowley Agency.

Based in Concord, New Hampshire, the Rowley Agency is a retail insurance broker known for its property/casualty, surety, as well as employee benefits product offerings.

The company, which was established in 1966, caters to both commercial and personal lines clients, mainly across the New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts regions in the US.

The latest transaction will allow Arthur J Gallagher & Co to bolster its portfolio across all the four key markets in the northeastern US.

Besides, this acquisition will not impact the senior leadership and employees of The Rowley Agency’s and its current CEO Dan Church, president Gary Stevens, along with their team, will continue to operate from their current location.

Church, Gary and the team will now work under the supervision of Gallagher Northeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations head Brendan Gallagher and East region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations head John Neumaier.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co chairman and CEO J Patrick Gallagher Jr said: “The Rowley Agency’s expertise in niches including construction, manufacturing and healthcare enhances our existing capabilities as we continue to expand our presence in New England. I am delighted to welcome Dan, Gary and their associates to Gallagher.”

Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, Arthur J Gallagher & Co specialises in delivering client-centric, cost-effective, and expertise-driven risk management solutions.

Established in 1927, Gallagher has a significant global footprint, offering services in approximately 130 countries through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

The latest acquisition announcement comes shortly after Arthur J Gallagher revealed that its reinsurance division, Gallagher Re, acquired Canada-based company MGB.

Through MGB’s acquisition, Gallagher Re aims to enhance its reinsurance offerings, particularly for the medical sector.