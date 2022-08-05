FWD collaborates with Klook to offer accident cover

Life insurance firm FWD Group has struck a new distribution alliance with travel and leisure e-commerce platform Klook.

The tie-up will see FWD launch an integrated accident cover insurance, which will be offered through Klook’s website and app.

Initially, the short-term accident cover has been launched in Singapore. Later, FWD plans to make it available in other countries across Southeast Asia.

Customers can access FWD’s offering, which is designed to provide coverage for the duration of the activity, as an add-on via Klook’s platform.

FWD Group chief officer, group new business models Terence Lim said: “FWD is responding to meet and support the needs of customers with accident cover insurance that is more accessible, simple and affordable, encouraging them to protect themselves while doing what they love.

“Klook provides joyful experiences and adventures, and this is in line with our brand promise to ‘Celebrate Living’. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to become a leading pan-Asian insurer by changing the way people feel about insurance.”

Klook corporate development VP CS Soong said: “We are delighted to partner with FWD Group to launch this new insurance product that will give our customers added flexibility and peace of mind.”

“In this new travel environment, customers are demanding increased assurances and insurance has been a natural progression to that. Klook will continue to address every touch point of our customers’ journey from travel-related insurance to experiences and more.”

In May this year, billionaire Richar Li-backed FWD deferred its Hong Kong initial public offering owing to volatile markets. The insurer, which is present in ten Asian markets, was looking to rake in around $1bn through the IPO.