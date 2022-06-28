Fusion Specialty expands global presence with launch of UK business

Fusion Specialty, a specialist MGA focussed on offering insurance solutions to SMEs, has launched a business in the UK as part of its plan to expand its global footprint.

The new business, Fusion Specialty UK, will be led by managing partner Josh Cowen and partner Samuel Shirley.

The company, which focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), said the new wing will offer access to M&A Insurance online (Mio) product.

It will also offer a technology driven and enabled Warranties & Indemnities (W&I) and broader M&A insurance offering for (lower) mid-market M&A transactions.

Fusion Specialty UK will also enter trading into the (lower) mid-market W&I, Contingent Risks and Excess Tax Liability markets, SME Financial Lines.

Last month, the company announced its launch in the US.

Fusion Specialty co-founders and executive partners David Rogers and Killian McDermott said: “Building on the momentum of our launch in the US and our reputation as the leading small to mid-size M&A transactions insurer in Asia Pacific, our entrance into the London market marks an important step in Fusion Speciality’s growth and global ambition.

“Fusion is now the first global M&A MGA, with a local presence to serve the M&A eco-system in each key M&A region. There is currently limited access to fit for purpose insurance products offering bespoke levels of cover at an affordable rate, but through harnessing our world-first digitally enabled solutions and by welcoming the expertise and experience of leading underwriters such as Josh and Sam in the London M&A Market, we are creating the next phase in M&A insurance, as we address the protection gap and resolve the inefficiencies still hampering insureds, their brokers, and advisors.”