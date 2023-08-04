The seed financing round was led by New Enterprise Associates, Walkabout Ventures, and Altai Ventures. Credit: Pickadook / Shutterstock.com.

Insurtech startup Functional Finance has raised $8m in a seed financing round to further expand operational efficiency for the insurance industry.

New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Walkabout Ventures, and Altai Ventures led the seed financing round.

The funding round also saw participation from various investors including C V Starr Insurance.

Established in 2021, Functional Finance merges and automates information as well as reports functions for insurance companies.

Apart from the seed capital, the company also secured $2m in SAFE notes for future equity investment.

Functional Finance intends to leverage the funds to expedite the development of products and marketing activities for optimising back-office processes for businesses in the insurance sector.

Its technology could be incorporated into the corporate partners’ finance tech stack, thereby delivering billing/invoicing, collection of premiums, financing, reconciliation, processing of payables, reporting and linking back to the general ledger.

The software platform also provides complete visibility at a policy or account level through automated integration.

Functional Finance CEO Rashmi Melgiri said: “At my last startup I realised firsthand that spreadsheets and emails are terribly inefficient, error-prone and costly ways for the insurance industry to manage their payables and receivables.

“You can build fast-growing businesses and take payments online but reconciling that on the back end is often overlooked and deprioritised, leaving it to intensive manual labour.

“There was a tremendous opportunity to create an automated technology solution that will make the industry move faster, and the experience should be more efficient and positive for clients and customers.”