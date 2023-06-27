expert.ai offers AI-powered natural language software for a variety of industries. Credit: Panchenko Vladimir via Shutterstock.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered natural language software supplier expert.ai has launched a new platform for the insurance industry.

The new expert.ai Platform for Insurance leverages natural language processing (NLP) to enhance underwriting and claims processes.

It is said to be able to filter out documents from review cycles, extract relevant information, and rank which submissions or claims require an expedited review or are complex enough to be referred to a senior adjuster.

The platform can also perform functions such as summarisation, data redaction for GDPR and personally identifiable information and has a customisable insurance-trained AI model.

Italy-based expert.ai said that with the automation of repetitive tasks, the insurance teams can focus on de-risking underwriting choices, determining coverage, and conducting initial claims investigations.

expert.ai CEO Walt Mayo said: “At expert.ai, we have deployed insurance solutions for Global 100 providers across the range of workflows from claims automation and risk engineering through policy reviews and submissions intake. The expert.ai Platform for Insurance provides AI-based NLP solutions to reduce time to production and scale in the future.

“From customisable language models to insurance use case trained models, we help insurers deliver real value across their organisations, with high levels of accuracy, significant time savings, tangible capacity gains and better customer engagement.”

Last month, expert.ai launched a platform focused on the life sciences industry.