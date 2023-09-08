Evie is expected to reduce response times for risk managers. Credit: Evident ID Inc.

Evident has introduced Evie, what it claims to be the world’s only generative AI solution for insurance risk management.

According to the company, the AI solution will simplify and streamline the insurance verification process.

The solution’s intuitive guidance will augment the user experience, facilitating and optimising the collection and verification of insurance.

Evie will reply in real-time and recommend content to both risk managers and all their business partners. It will also upload essential compliance papers, the company noted.

Evident said in a statement: “Risk managers can make well-informed decisions with ease, backed by Evie’s insights from the richest language model in the insurance industry.

The business partners can actively interact with Evie during the submission process and gain personalised guidance. This will eliminate the need for risk managers to address each interaction personally.

The AI-powered solution will identify common non-compliance issues throughout the coverage criteria group requirements, thereby improving risk managers’ compliance rate.

In a press statement, Evident said: “Evie is poised to revolutionise the way risk managers and their business partners access vital information, enabling streamlined processes and enhancing the efficiency of insurance compliance.”

Evident president Devon Wijesinghe said: “We are confident that Evie’s capabilities will redefine the way risk managers and their business partners interact with one another, paving the way for greater efficiency and effectiveness for the entire industry.”

The capabilities of Evie also extend to helping brokers, vendors, and other external parties in uploading and verifying necessary documents, as well as configuring workflows to instantly streamline the entire process.