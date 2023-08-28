Charlie Higham was holding the position of Financial and Professional Lines head at Everest Group most recently. Credit: PanuShot / Shutterstock.com.

Everest Group has named Charlie Higham as the new senior vice-president and head of its underwriting unit, Everest Underwriting Partners.

Higham will succeed Brian Drum, who is slated to retire from the position at Everest on 1 September 2023.

He will be responsible for all programme administrator and digital distribution collaborations in the new role.

These partnerships are intended to back the development and expansion of the company’s portfolio, the company noted.

Higham possesses two decades of experience in specialty insurance and held the position of Financial and Professional Lines head most recently.

He oversaw the strategy and established a devoted financial lines team from scratch in this position.

Higham joined Everest Insurance from Zurich North America, where he led the company’s financial institutions group.

Everest Insurance North America president Mike Mulray said: “Everest is fortunate to have the calibre of underwriting talent like Charlie who is well suited to lead one of our most profitable portfolios.

“Charlie’s portfolio management expertise combined with a deep understanding and appreciation for our distribution relationships brings a unique perspective to this important business line and the partners we serve.”

Everest Re Group appointed Mulray as the new president of North America Insurance in April 2023.

He reports to Everest Insurance president and CEO, Mike Karmilowicz.