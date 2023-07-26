Through the acquisition, Enhance Health intends to strengthen its operations and service to members. Credit: chaylek / Shutterstock.com.

Digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform Enhance Health has acquired an enhanced direct enrolment (EDE) platform, JET Health Solutions, to bolster its expertise.

Founded in 2008, JET offers various tools required by payers and providers in the healthcare sector.

The deal is part of Enhance Health’s strategy to strengthen its operations and service to members using technology.

The latest acquisition will also aid Enhance Health in completely owning the enrolment process, boosting its expertise and growing its offerings with a CMS-certified Phase 3 EDE, which is currently available in the market.

Enhance Health CIO Jeff Tang said: “Integrating an EDE into our technology stack solidifies Enhance as the leader in the digital health insurance space.

“Fully integrated with our CRM and other agent systems, this platform will fundamentally change the way we interact with our members through streamlined agent workflows, actionable data, and enhanced data security.”

Established in 2021 with funding from Bain Capital, Enhance Health uses digital technologies to optimise the health insurance enrolment process.

The company saw rapid growth in 2022 with several people enrolling in Affordable Care Act (ACA) health plans and Medicare Advantage plans.

JET Health Solutions founder and managing partner Asad Shamim said: “Joining forces with Enhance Health is an exciting opportunity to drive meaningful change in the healthcare industry.

“Together, we are well-positioned to revolutionise the enrolment process and improve healthcare access for individuals and families across the nation.”