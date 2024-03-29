Emerald Bay Risk Solutions aims to establish long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships with a select group of businesses. Credit: Africa Studio/Shutterstock.

Emerald Bay Risk Solutions, an underwriting carrier, has formally launched, aided by investment from Bain Capital Insurance.

The company, a programme specialist, aims to align interests across the risk value chain with integrated solutions and disciplined underwriting, supported by data-driven technology.

It seeks to establish long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships with a select group of high-performing managing general agents (MGAs) and leading reinsurance partners.

Emerald Bay will initially target the excess & Surplus (E&S) markets, with plans to write both admitted and non-admitted business across the US.

It is led by CEO Dave Ingrey and chief risk officer Miles Allkins, who bring insurance expertise and a history of partnerships with top-tier reinsurers and MGAs.

The deal is pending customary approvals and closing conditions.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Ingrey said: “In a rapidly evolving program insurance market, we are excited to have the opportunity, with the support of Bain Capital Insurance, to pave the way for a progressive underwriting organisation.

“We are built on the principle of mutual accountability and transparency, aimed at aligning interests across the entire value chain through a collaborative engagement model and access to real-time risk exposure data.”

The company’s leadership team has been bolstered by the appointment of several insurance and technology experts.

George Dragonetti has joined as lead of property underwriting, Kris Hill as CFO and COO, and Ken Ingrey as head of business development.

John Lucking will oversee the development of the proprietary technology platform as CTO, while Emily Miner has been appointed as general counsel. Ken Sharp will lead the casualty insurance department.

Bain Capital Insurance Global Head Matt Popoli said: “Dave, Miles, and the entire Emerald Bay team bring a complementary blend of deep experience, strong relationships, and a diverse range of skills to quickly scale a value-added and partnership-centric model.

“We are thrilled to support Emerald Bay and believe that this is an excellent time for a proven management team with a differentiated operating approach to address the market demand for more consistent underwriting performance.”

Last month, Bain Capital Insurance reached a definitive agreement to recapitalise US-based Ryze Claim Solutions.