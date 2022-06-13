Insurtech EasySend eyes Japanese market with new local unit

Israel-based insurtech firm EasySend has established a Japanese arm, called EasySend Godo Kaisha, in a bid to strengthen its presence in the country.

EasySend aims to expand its customer base and partner with firms in Japan to promote digitalisation of the financial industry in the country.

The firm provides a no-code development platform to insurance companies and other financial institutions.

EasySend is said to streamline customer data intake and automate workflows quickly and at a low cost.

The technology provider said that non-system developers can use EasySend’s platform to develop systems, which reduces system development and operational cost along with service delivery time.

EasySend CEO Tal Daskal said: “The establishment of EasySend’s presence in the important Japanese market will allow us to build relationships with many companies, including Japanese insurance companies and financial institutions.

“EasySend is a digitalisation expert in the insurance and financial industries. EasySend shortens sales cycles, reduces manual work, and increases brand loyalty.”

The firm noted that several insurance companies and banks across Europe, the US, and Israel are already using its platform.

In Japan, insurance major Sompo Japan Insurance has implemented EasySend’s platform. The technology vendor has also formed a distributor partnership in Japan with Toppan Forms.

Akiyuki Matsuda, data business group, DX promotion department, Sompo Japan Insurance said: “By using EasySend, we are smoothly digitising our traditional paper-based operations without major changes to our workflow.

“The file upload function, check boxes, electronic signatures, and other useful tools have made implementation easy. We also feel that intuitive operations such as copy and paste and drag and drop allow us to develop sophisticatedly designed web flows without advanced digital skills.”