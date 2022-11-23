Veterinary telemedicine firm Dutch partners Synchrony on pet insurance

The new Dutch x Pets Best insurance plan can be accessed through Dutch’s website. Credit: Seaq68 from Pixabay.

Dutch, a veterinary telemedicine company, is set to forge an alliance with consumer financial services firm Synchrony to provide pet insurance coverage.

Through the partnership, Dutch will provide insurance from Pets Best, a unit of Synchrony, to its annual veterinary care members.

The insurance plan also includes Pets Best’s Accident Only coverage to help the members with their emergency and daily pet care needs.

Currently, over 90.5 million families in the US have a pet, but as per NAPHIA, only 3% of pets in the country have insurance coverage, noted Synchrony.

Dutch CEO and founder Joe Spector said: “Through this partnership, we are deepening the way we support our members’ pets by providing a safety net in case of accidents that require immediate, in-person attention.

“This new offering demystifies the insurance process to make access to care simple and convenient – addressing pet owners’ needs in a modern way.”

The new Dutch x Pets Best insurance plan can be accessed through Dutch’s website.

Pets Best senior VP and general manager Melissa Gutierrez said: “Pets Best understands that accidents happen – from a pet accidentally swallowing a new chew toy, to breaking bones and needing emergency surgery.

“The combination of Pets Best’s Accident Only insurance coverage and Dutch’s 24/7 virtual veterinary care means pet parents will have easy and convenient access to pet care and resources when they need them most.”

In September last year, US-based PEMCO Mutual Insurance joined forces with Pets Best Insurance Services to deliver pet insurance.