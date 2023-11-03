Luxury automotive company duPont Registry Group has partnered with insurance company Hagerty to launch a new luxury automotive insurance division.
The new licensed insurance agency, named duPont Registry Insurance, will serve the collector car market’s insurance needs.
It will offer coverage and white glove service for high-end car owners through Hagerty’s products, duPont said.
“More Americans than ever are purchasing high-end cars, and many of these owners have experienced the challenges of insuring these types of vehicles,” said duPont Registry Group CEO Antoine Tessier.
“Insurance coverage can be hard to find, costly and riddled with inadequate customer service that doesn’t understand the high-end car market or the experience these customers expect.
“No one in the space knows this market or how to deliver the elevated experiences that high-net consumers expect as well as we do. duPont Registry Insurance was created to provide white glove concierge service to our customers and other high-end car enthusiasts. The team will help them lock in the best coverage with the most competitive rates in the country while offering unmatched support for their driven lifestyle.”
duPont said its partnership with Hagerty will allow customers to access competitive insurance premium rates and additional exclusive features.
Additional benefits cover free listings on duPontREGISTRY.com for duPont Registry Insurance-registered vehicles and free subscription to the duPont Registry magazine, among others.
Hagerty North America sales senior vice-president Derek Prechtl said: “We are excited to work with duPont Registry and its elite clientele. Properly insuring and valuing high-worth cars requires specialised knowledge. We have the data, expertise and world-class customer service these owners deserve.”