The milestone proves DESAISIV is an important trailblazer and is committed to changing the insurance landscape and also providing unwavering support to businesses through its platform.
In addition, DESAISIV had previously secured a pre-seed investment of $2m from a number of regional and international investors.
Acquired at the beginning of 2023, the funding has enhanced DESAISIV’s capabilities and the firm can now expand its technological infrastructure, boost its market share and refine its services.
Features include:
- Tailored solutions for clients with personalised health insurance policies;
- Cutting edge technology which leverages AI algorithms for real-time monitoring, and
- Assisting businesses in attracting and retaining top talent with its wide range of health insurance benefits.
DESAISIV continues to attempted to redefine and changed health insurance management. Founded in 2022 by Saed Khawaldeh and Mohamad Nabhan, DESAISIV’s advanced platform streamlines various facets of health insurance, tailoring policies for optimised benefits and coverage, predicting emerging diseases, and identifying high-risk behaviors.
The achievement of the One Billion health insurance portfolio in KSA, coupled with DESAISIV’s commitment to reshaping the insurance landscape in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, underscores the company’s dedication to excellence and innovation.
Funding rounds
Devoted Health, a US insurtech company specialising in Medicare services, has raised $175m in a Series E funding round.
A consortium including Fearless Ventures, GIC, Highbury Holdings, Maverick Ventures, the Space Between and Stardust Equity led the round.
The round was also joined by other investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Emerson Collective, F-Prime Capital Partners, General Catalyst, GreatPoint Ventures, the Private Shares Fund and affiliated funds, and Socium Ventures.
Set up in 2017 by brothers Todd and Ed Park, Devoted Health aims to offer all-in-one care for Medicare beneficiaries through its integrated insurance plans and virtual-first medical care.
Devoted Health insurance plans receive tech-enabled preventative care services from Devoted Medical, which was set up to meet the unique needs of the Medicare beneficiaries.