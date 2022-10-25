CyberCube launches Exposure Databases for cyber modeling

Image: CyberCube’s Exposure Databases serves as a foundation for cyber risk model. Credit: Elchinator from Pixabay.

CyberCube has introduced a set of Exposure Databases that allows (re)insurers and brokers to undertake an array of benchmarking, sensitivity, and real-time analyses on cyber risks.

Serving as a foundation for cyber risk model, the Exposure Databases also include CyberCube’s Economic Exposure Database (EED) and Industry Exposure Database (IED).

These have been designed to work seamlessly with Portfolio Manager, which is a cyber portfolio modeling solution.

Equipped with both, clients will be able to view each Exposure Database and run analyses to build industry loss estimates.

These Exposure Databases, which are the latest enhancement to CyberCube’s suite of solutions, data, and services, focus on cyber insurance in the US, as well as represent the exposure of the global insurance industry and risk to firms in the country.

Furthermore, these can provide (re)insurers and brokers a detailed exposure data for the complete US.

Given that IED values are basic in developing Industry Loss Curves (ILCs) for all scenario types, this data can be used by (re)insurance and broker clients to better understand and quantify cyber catastrophic risk and their potential impacts.

CyberCube senior director of product management for Portfolio ManagerCody Stumpo said: “Detailed IEDs have been invaluable in natural catastrophe modeling, for benchmarking, creating exposure and risk proxies, and modeling industry risk for Insurance Linked Securities (ILS). Now, the cyber market can benefit from all of those same use cases.”

CyberCube vice president of analytics Jon Laux said: “We’re excited to make our cyber IED available to the (re)insurance industry. It’s an essential step forward for insurers to better understand the segments they are underwriting or could be covering, and for the (re)insurance community, collectively, to have a clearer view of the big picture about what’s driving cyber exposures. The release of these exposure databases furthers CyberCube’s objective to enable a common currency for cyber risk transfer discussions.”