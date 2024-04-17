CRC Group, a wholesale specialty insurance intermediary with a presence across the US and Canada, has announced the formation of a new cyber practice group.
As part of the initiative, CRC Group has integrated specialised cyber insurance brokerage INSUREtrust into its wholesale brokerage division.
This move aims to expand the company’s specialty capabilities and fortify its offerings in the cyber risk sector.
INSUREtrust’s experience and products are expected to enhance the resources available to CRC Group’s brokers, enabling them to offer more comprehensive cyber risk solutions to their clientele.
It brings to the table a portfolio of specialised cyber brokerage services, products and risk management tools that will complement CRC Group’s suite of offerings.
For INSUREtrust, headquartered in the Atlanta metro area, the combination is expected to enhance its network.
The newly established cyber practice group will be headed by INSUREtrust president and CEO Christiaan Durdaller.
CRC Group commercial solutions CEO Mike Brennan said: “The incorporation of INSUREtrust into the CRC Group family is a testament to our dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry. With INSUREtrust’s expertise in cyber insurance, we are poised to offer our clients unparalleled solutions to mitigate cyber risks effectively across our entire platform.”
Durdaller added: “INSUREtrust’s exclusive products will significantly augment CRC’s excellent capabilities to address the evolving needs of clients in the cyber insurance landscape.
“This strategic integration underscores INSUREtrust’s and CRC’s capability to deliver innovative and tailored solutions to meet the dynamic challenges of the modern business environment.”
With a team of more than 5,100 across offices in the US and Canada, CRC Group handles in excess of $40bn in annual premiums.
Its portfolio encompasses a wide range of services including property and casualty, employee benefits, life, annuities and long-term care insurance.